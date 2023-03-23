1500 students and teachers attend Pattaya Schools Scout Jamboree

The Pattaya Schools Scout Jamboree resumed for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with 1,500 kids and teachers getting a chance to hike and sing around the campfire.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet opened the three-day getaway at Vajiravudh National Scout Camp in Chonburi March 20. The camp was the first held since 2019.







Lessons during the camp include hiking, mapping, compass navigation, adventuring and pioneering. Fun, of course, also is on the agenda with a huge group campfire held Thursday night.

The goals of the fifth-annual event are to develop scouts in body, mind and soul, teaching them morals and responsibility and promote unity and self-sacrifice.































