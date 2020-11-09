Chiang Mai tourists enjoy cool weather on the mountain top, temp 17-22 °C in North

By Pattaya Mail
Mae Kam Pong village, Mae On district Chiang Mai.

Weather Forecast for Chiang Mai and Northern Part

Cool with windy and 1-3 °C drops. Isolated light rain mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Tak. Minimum temperature 17-22 °C. Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Cold on the mountain top: Minimum temperature 9-14 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.


Morning cool on 9 Nov. Isolated rain. Minimum temperature 19-23°C. Maximum temperature 31-34°C. Cold on the mountain top: Minimum temperature 9-14 °C. Northeasterly wind 10-25 km/hr. During 10 – 14 Nov, cool and strong wind, 1-3°C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 16-22°C. Maximum temperature 30-33°C. Cold on the mountain top: Minimum temperature 8-13 °C. Northeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr.

Lung Dech Tea Farm, Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai.
Lung Dech Tea Farm, Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai.




7 days Weather Forecast
4 Weeks Weather Forecast


