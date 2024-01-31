Chanthaburi gears up for ‘Moonburi Music Festival’ on Feb 18

Chanthaburi province is gearing up for the Moonburi Music Festival, anticipated to be its largest music event this year, set for February 18. The festival boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring some of Thailand’s finest musical talents, such as Chamook & Bom Slayerz, Fellow Fellow, Polycat, and more







Organizers said they had spent more than 10 million baht on the construction of a massive 60-meter-wide, open-air stage located in Makham district. Festival attendees can look forward to a blend of visual spectacle and auditory excellence, with advanced lighting, special effects, and high-quality sound systems.

The venue is undergoing final touches to accommodate about 3,000 vehicles in its parking area. The festival also offers a variety of culinary delights with approximately 50 street food stalls and sufficient amenities, including 100 public restrooms.







Security measures are a top priority, with the event being monitored by a contingent of 100 security guards and 50 police officers. Over 30 security cameras have also been placed around the venue to provide safety for revelers.

Tickets for the event are available on the Moonburi Music Festival’s official Facebook page @MoonburiMusicFestival. (NNT)































