Thailand’s Lisa, first K-pop star to reach over 100 million Instagram followers

Thai singer and rapper Lisa Manoban has become the first K-pop star and the first female Asian artist with 100 million followers on Instagram. A member of the global sensation Blackpink girl group, Lisa’s milestone signals the rise of Thai entertainers on the world stage.

Born Panpriya Manobal, the 26-year-old native of the northeastern province of Buriram is more widely known as Lalisa and Blackpink Lisa to her fans. She is the first Thai to achieve superstardom in the K-pop genre, which has taken the world by storm over the past decade.







Earlier this year, she was inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame, a Los Angeles-based organization that “advances cross-cultural collaboration and positive public perception of Asian contributions in the United States and globally.” The hall has honored philanthropists, journalists, business leaders, doctors and scientists, public servants, and artists.

The Asian Hall of Fame declared Lisa a cultural icon, and she joined other famous public figures, such as the late Freddie Mercury of Queen, Jennifer Lee, Tia Carrere, Connie Chung, and Senator Tammy Duckworth. (PRD)















































