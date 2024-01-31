Chiang Mai Zoo to welcome new pandas from China

Chiang Mai Zoo has affirmed its readiness to welcome new pandas from China as part of “panda diplomacy” discussions between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The discussions, which covered a range of issues, including economic cooperation and tourism promotion, took place recently in Bangkok. Following the meeting, Srettha shared on X, formerly Twitter, that the absence of pandas in Thailand does not diminish the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, which have been ongoing for 50 years.







Srettha, who also serves as the finance minister, highlighted the issue with Wang, who assured that Chiang Mai Zoo would soon host pandas again. The zoo previously cared for three giant pandas – Chuang Chuang, Lin Hui, and their daughter Lin Bing – making them a major attraction in the region. Chuang Chuang and Lin Hui were loaned from China in 2003, and their daughter, Lin Bing, was born in 2009. Lin Bing was sent back to China in 2013, and the return of her parents was extended until 2023.







Chuang Chuang passed away in 2019, and Lin Hui in 2023.

Chiang Mai Zoo Director Wuttichai Muangman stated that Chiang Mai Zoo has nearly two decades of experience in panda care, having worked closely with Chinese authorities. He added that the zoo has preserved Chuang Chuang and Lin Hui’s habitat as a tribute and is preparing to renovate the facility for the new pandas, pending government approval. (NNT)































