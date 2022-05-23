Chadchart wins Bangkok election on Sunday with record high votes

Chadchart Sittipunt won the Bangkok gubernatorial election to become the 17th governor of the capital with a record high of over 1.38 million votes.

In the polling, 2,673,696 people of 4,402,948 eligible voters cast their votes, making a 60.73% turnout.



Mr Chadchart, an independent candidate, received 1,386,769 votes, higher than 1,256,349 votes that former Bangkok governor MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra had obtained in his second candidacy in 2013 when the turnout had been 63.98%.

The election of Bangkok councilors was organized simultaneously.







The Pheu Thai Party won in 19 Bangkok districts, Move Forward 14 districts, Democrat nine districts, Thai Sang Thai two districts, Palang Pracharath two districts, Love Bangkok Group two districts and independent candidates two districts.

Pattaya also had the election of its new mayor and Pattaya councilors. Poramet Ngampichet of the “We Love Pattaya” Group and others in his 24-man team romped to a victory in all four constituencies. (TNA)































