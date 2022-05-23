Thailand Pollution Dept. conducts study into vehicle exhaust treatment

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) is studying the effectiveness of exhaust treatment devices in large diesel vehicles in order to help plan new policies to better address air pollution.

The study will be conducted using large diesel vehicles owned and operated by seven participating agencies, namely the Royal Thai Navy, the Department of Land Transport, Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, Sammitr Green Power, Eminox Ltd, SCG Logistics and Thainamthip.



The devices work by filtering out soot from vehicles’ exhaust gas, similar to systems installed in Euro 5 and 6 certified vehicles.

The results of the study will be used to shape new measures and policies for mitigating air pollution, as diesel vehicles in use for more than 15 years – which account for around 60% of diesel vehicles on the road – are key contributors to PM2.5 airborne dust particles.

The study will focus primarily on larger vehicles at this stage before extending to smaller ones. (NNT)


































