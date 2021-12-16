Panda Lin Hui enjoying winter and ready to greet tourists at Chiang Mai Zoo

Tourists visiting Chiang Mai Zoo will be able to adore the cuteness of panda Lin Hui as she comes outside to enjoy the winter season.

Panda caretakers at Chiang Mai Zoo have decorated the panda exhibition zone under the Christmas theme, with the water canal filled with shaved ice and colored ice treats representing the happiness of the winter season. Lin Hui’s favorite food such as bamboo shoots and sugar canes were placed outside to motivate the panda to come out and enjoy the cool weather.







Lin Hui was reluctant to come out at first but after some encouragement by her caretaker using apples, she was seen exploring the decorated zone and having fun with her presents.

Chiang Mai Zoo director Wuttichai Muangmun said the event has been organized for the past 17 years as a way to help pandas stay healthy while adapting to the decreasing temperatures and seasonal climate change. The zoo also wants to organize events to accommodate tourists that visit Chiang Mai during this season.



Tourists and panda lovers can see Lin Hui’s cuteness as she comes out for this Christmas event between 9-10 AM every day, from now until the end of January 2022. (NNT)



























