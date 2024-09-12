Central Pattana to launch new mixed-use development in Krabi

BANGKOK, Thailand – Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN) is preparing to launch a new mixed-use development in Krabi.

The project is part of a broader 15 billion baht investment plan aimed at boosting Thailand’s economy and tourism sector. The “Central Krabi” development, valued at 4.5 billion baht, will span 114 rai of land and feature a shopping complex, luxury residences, condominiums, and a hotel. The retail section is scheduled to open by the third quarter of 2025.







The initiative aims to capitalize on Krabi’s appeal to international tourists and the region’s strong local purchasing power.

Chanavat Uahwatanasakul, Chief Development and Commercial Officer of Central Pattana, noted that the company is also revitalizing major projects in Bangkok and other key provinces. These include Central Bangna, Central Pinklao, and Central Chiang Mai Airport, all aimed at improving customer experiences. These efforts are part of Central Pattana’s larger strategy to meet future consumer demands and expand its Retail-Led Mixed-Use model across Thailand.







Additionally, Central Pattana has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability. The company has been recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index under the real estate management category. Through continuous development and investment, Central Pattana aims to raise living standards in communities and contribute to the nation’s economic growth. (NNT)





































