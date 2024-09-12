Flights to and from Mae Fah Luang International Airport cancelled due to severe flooding

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – All airlines have canceled flights to Chiang Rai. Thai Airways, Nok Air, Vietjet, and Lion Air have announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Mae Fah Luang International Airport in Chiang Rai. AOT contact center 1722.

Due to current flooding in the northern province of Chiang Rai, the Airports of Thailand (AOT) and the Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport have announced the cancellation of all flights today (12 September).







Contact numbers:

Thai Airways International +66 (0) 2356 1111

Thai VietJet Air +66 (0) 2089 1909

Nok Air +66 (0) 2439 3344 & (0) 5379 8289

Thai Lion Air +66 (0) 2529 9911 (0) 5379 8273

Thai AirAsia +66 (0) 5379 8274

Department of Rural Roads Hotline 1146

































