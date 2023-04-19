Celebration of 241st anniversary of Rattanakosin to be held in 21 locations across Bangkok

As this year marks the 241st anniversary of Rattanakosin or Bangkok, the government is preparing a celebratory event that will take place at the end of this month. Meanwhile, the prime minister is encouraging Thais to take pride in their national heritage and contribute to preserving and promoting cultural values.

Minister of Culture Itthiphol Kunplome and culture ministry officials engaged with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha before Cabinet meeting to publicize the upcoming event celebrating the 241st anniversary of Rattanakosin on 18 April. The group presented Cultural Products of Thailand (CPOT) to the prime minister, including Thai garments, brass products, woven bags, aromatic oils, and desserts. Performance arts such as Khon, Nora, and Li-ke dances were also presented on the occasion.







Gen. Prayut noted that Thailand has a story crafted through hundreds of years of history and he would like everybody to help carry on with the good traditions of Thailand and promote them to the global community. He said Thailand was a land of happiness and safety, with people being able to coexist despite differences in the cultures found in the various regions of the country. He also encouraged Thais to take pride in the contributions made to the nation and its people by the kings of the current Chakri dynasty.







The prime minister asked everyone to instill a Thai conscience in children and youths and provide them with the correct knowledge so they would be able to take pride in the national heritage. He noted these heritages are part of Thailand’s soft powers that are being used to generate added economic value and income for the nation.



The event celebrating 241 years of Rattanakosin will be held from April 21 to 25 at the National Museum and Santi Chai Prakan Park in Bangkok’s Phra Nakon district, Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan in Thon Buri district and other locations across Bangkok. There will be 21 sites where the celebration will take place. Event venues will have a retro theme and offer visitors arts and culture performances from all regions of Thailand. Historical knowledge about Rattanakosin and cultural diversity in Thailand will also be provided to visitors. An exhibition on the biographies of the 10 kings of the Chakri dynasty will also be offered to visitors to Santi Chai Prakan Park from April 21 to May 7. (NNT)















