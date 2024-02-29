Cattle farming among one million households expected to boost GDP

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin has announced that the initiative to encourage cattle farming among one million households is expected to enhance the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1.4% four years after its launch.

The Deputy Prime Minister explained that promoting cattle farming, especially for members of the village fund program, not only supports the government’s efforts to create more export opportunities for cattle but also aids in addressing poverty and promoting vocational training. The program aims to tackle the household debt issue by providing a means for sufficient income through cattle farming.







Somsak stated that the village fund’s cattle farming promotion would begin with a low-interest loan of 50,000 baht for farmers, enabling them to generate additional income.

Drawing information from a pilot project in Sukhothai province, he highlighted that participants starting with 50,000 baht to purchase two breeding cows have, over four years, increased their herd to ten. Assuming a value of 25,000 baht per cow, ten cows would equate to a total value of 250,000 baht. If extended to one million families, the total value could reach 250 billion baht.







Beyond ordinary cattle farming, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the promotion of high-value cattle breeding, such as Kobe, Brahman, Tajima, and Angus breeds, and even extending to sport cattle farming.

While regular cattle could fetch between 25,000 and 50,000 baht from the market, premium breeds can command prices up to 200,000 baht each. (NNT)































