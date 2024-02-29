Minister demands resolutions to taxi drivers harassing tourists and collecting unfair fees

Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, presided over a meeting with network partner agencies to integrate work between the public and private sectors in tourism.

The meeting reported various tourism-related issues, including problems with taxi drivers harassing and soliciting tourists to purchase goods and services from associated shops. Other topics discussed were the fair collection of fares for both parties, pedestrian and road traffic, and various dimensions of tourist safety.







The meeting proposed preliminary measures to solve these issues overall. In terms of traffic, the administration will employ technology, such as AI cameras to detect traffic violations, reorganize sidewalks, and regulate public transport parking.

Symbols to alert tourists and service users will be issued, including stickers for tuk-tuk tricycle rickshaws and taxis warning tourists of deceitful solicitations to purchase goods and services, indicating that vehicles with stickers are registered, as are the shops.







Integration of efforts among relevant agencies will be pursued to warn, fine, and penalize offenders against tourists. Social measures include campaigns encouraging public participation in monitoring and praising those who contribute positively to society while cautioning wrongdoers.

Useful information will be given to tourists once they arrive in Thailand, such as important contact numbers for emergencies, and guides listing friendly, star-rated, and trustworthy shops and services certified by related agencies for tourists. (NNT)

































