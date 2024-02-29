Parasailing operator to pay 400,000 baht to Chinese tourist with fractured leg in Phuket

A Chinese tourist who suffered an accident while parasailing in Phuket has returned home after the operator agreed to pay her 400,000 baht in compensation as demanded.

The incident involved a 26-year-old woman, known as a popular influencer, who sustained injuries while parasailing at Karon Beach, Phuket, and suffered a fractured leg in an accident due to sudden wind changes on February 24.







Following the incident, she demanded an examination of safety standards for the parasailing equipment and requested 200,000 baht for medical expenses, of which the boat owner initially paid only 50,000 baht. The boat owner later clarified that the money provided was for reserve expenses and not for the actual cost medical treatment.

On Wednesday (Feb 28), the Chinese tourist was treated by doctors and deemed safe to leave the hospital. She immediately headed to Phuket Airport to return to her home country. Before boarding the plane, the boat owner, Mr. Kanchit Tamsuea, who provided the parasailing service, met with the tourist to apologize and discuss medical expenses, which cost 14,000 baht.







Both sides agreed to a compensation amount of 400,000 baht, of which an initial payment of 140,000 baht was made. The remaining amount will be paid as agreed upon.

Mr. Nachaphong Pranit, the provincial marine chief emphasized the importance of safety measures for tourists, stating that training sessions for boat operators and service providers have been continuously conducted. Operators are reminded to explain the procedures to tourists and to refrain from providing services if conditions are deemed unsafe.

Regarding parasailing and other water sports boats, a total of 39 vessels have undergone biannual inspections by relevant agencies to ensure equipment integrity, aiming to instill confidence in tourists. (TNA)







































