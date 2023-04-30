Rotary Dolphin Charity Evening to raise funds for Scholarships Sat. May 6

ROTARIANS, FAMILIES, FRIENDS ARE ALL WELCOME

The Rotary Club of Dolphin Pattaya International invites one and all to a Charity Buffet Dinner to help raise funds for scholarships for children studying at the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand







Saturday May 6, at Thai Garden Resort, North Pattaya

The cost is Only THB 500.- per person.

Includes a lavish International buffet.

Drinks at own cost.

A live band with Jayson, Nicole and Rolf will entertain you.

Children from the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) will perform a variety of Isan (Northeastern) dances.

Registration from 5.30-6 pm at the venue.

Reservations can be made to Pres. Chanunda Kongphol, Tel. No. 065 359 6982 Email: [email protected]

