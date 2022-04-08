Canadian Embassy in Thailand commemorates 60th anniversary of relations

Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi attended the opening ceremony of the Thailand-Canada photographic exhibition “Take Your Seat Together,” by renowned Canadian photographers Randy and Spencer VanDerStarren, at ICONSIAM shopping mall.

The event, hosted by the Canadian Embassy in Thailand to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Thai-Canadian relations, features a number of images that reflect certain similarities and connections between the peoples of both countries.



In his remarks, Vijavat emphasized the importance of Thailand-Canada relations over the past sixty years, while also reaffirming Thailand’s willingness to expand bilateral cooperation in a number of areas with the Canadian government.

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs also emphasized the importance of people-to-people ties through arts and cultures as a solid foundation for future trade, investment, and tourism between the two sides.







The photographic exhibition “Take Your Seat Together,” commemorating the 60th anniversary of Thailand-Canada diplomatic relations, is now on display at ICONLUXE Pop Up Space, 1st Floor, ICONSIAM from 1 – 30 April 2022. (NNT)

































