Thai Taekwondo star tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Spanish Open 2022

Taekwondo star Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit and three colleagues tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Spanish Open 2022.

Thanadit Raktabutr, secretary-general of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, said they were among the Thai athletes who delivered great performances in the tournament in Spain and won a gold medal, a silver medal and a bronze medal.



The athletes returned to the country through the Test & Go entry scheme of the Public Health Ministry and the four tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Thanadit assumed they contracted the disease in Spain.

The four athletes including Tennis were categorized as green-coded patients. Tennis coughed and had a sore throat and fever. She was admitted to Samitivej Hospital in Sukhumvit area. The three other athletes were asymptomatic and stayed at a hospitel.







Mr Thanadit expected all the four athletes to fully recover in about a week and then return to their training. He said it would not affect the association’s plan to prepare its athletes for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam next month. (TNA)

































