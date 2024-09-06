Canadian arrested for illegal massage work and owning illegal drug in Koh Phangan

KOH PHANGAN, Thailand – Authorities in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, have arrested Mr. Ky Uwe Jablonowski, a 48-year-old Canadian man for working illegally as a traditional Thai massage therapist and for drug possession at a traditional Thai massage parlor.

During the raid, authorities discovered Mr. Jablonowski in possession of illegal drugs. Specifically, MDMA (ecstasy) was found in three small bags inside a plastic zip-lock bag, weighing a total of 0.15 grams of the drug. The MDMA was located in the pocket of his pants while he was servicing clients.



When questioned, Mr. Jablonowski admitted that the drugs were for personal use. However, authorities were skeptical of his claim due to the quantity of drugs found and evidence from his phone indicating drug transactions. The arresting officers seized all evidence for further investigation.

In addition to drug possession charges, Mr. Jablonowski is being charged with working as a massage therapist without proper authorization. He has been charged with “being a foreigner working outside the scope of permitted work (massage)” and “illegal possession of narcotics (MDMA).” He will be processed by the Koh Phangan Police Station for further legal action.













































