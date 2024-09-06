Massive fire at plastic pellet factory brought under control after 10-hour battle

SAMUT SAKHON, Thailand – After more than 10 hours of intense firefighting, a blaze at a plastic pellet manufacturing factory in Samut Sakhon has been brought under control, September 6. However, firefighters continue to spray water to prevent any potential re-ignition. The damage is estimated to exceed 10 million baht.

The fire broke out late last night at a factory located in Moo 4, Bang Ya Phraek Subdistrict, Mueang District. Sorawit Saelim, Mayor of Bang Ya Phraek, confirmed that while the fire has been contained, smoke is still smoldering from the site. Local welfare and public health officials have been dispatched to assess the impact on nearby residents.



Authorities will soon conduct a damage assessment, and the municipal engineering department will provide support in this process. While no official discussions regarding compensation have yet taken place, the factory owner will be called in for talks. The municipality has pledged to assist affected residents in any way possible.

There were prior complaints from residents about wastewater discharge from the factory. The municipality, in collaboration with the province and the district chief, had conducted regular inspections. Initial investigations suggest the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit that spread to a pile of plastic materials, sparking the massive blaze. (TNA)














































