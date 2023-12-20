Cambodian PM to visit Thailand next year

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will pay a visit to Thailand in February next year for the joint Thai – Cambodian cabinet meeting to discuss cross-border trade, said Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The Thai prime minister met his Cambodian counterpart during the Japan-Asean special summit in Tokyo when they discussed the further development of industrial estates and cross- border trade in Sa Kaeo province, bordering Cambodia.







The Cambodia leader agreed to visit Thailand in February, 2024 to attend a sub-meeting of the cabinet economic team to discuss border trade, Mr. Srettha said.

Thailand stands ready for serving as the cargo transportation hub with deep-sea ports, airports and clean energy in place. Strengthening the unity and fostering good relationships between both countries will greatly benefit businesses, he said. (TNA)



























