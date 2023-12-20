9 Thais rescued from Chinese call center gang in Cambodia

The Royal Thai Army and Sa Kaeo Provincial Police have assisted nine Thai nationals who were deceived into working for a call center scam in a Cambodian border town of Poipet.

The victims comprising eight men and one woman fled and sought protection at the Klong Luek permanent border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district.







Several sustained injuries, and none of them possessed travel documents. Authorities transported them to rest at an army base.

One of the victims recounted being tricked into working for the Chinese-operated call center gang, falsely promising lucrative salaries for work at a stock trading company in Poipet.







Upon arrival, they were coerced into working for the call center scam to defraud Thai people, and failure to comply resulted in physical harm.

About 200 other Thais were trafficked, confined and forced to work for the gang, with some Thai women forced into prostitution, the victim said. (TNA)



























