Thailand, Japan commit to strengthen cooperation in new industries

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio, during the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation at the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan on Sunday.

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that the Prime Minister affirmed Thailand’s commitment to maintain a favorable investment climate for Japanese investors through implementing a number of measures including exemption of visa for short-term business-related purposes, and called on the Japanese Government to provide support to the Thai private sector. The Thai Government also hopes to work together with Japan in promoting soft power, i.e., OTOP (One Tambon One Product) which has been inspired by Japan’s OVOP.







With regard to the cooperation on digital economy, Thailand hopes to attract more investors and skilled digital workers from Japan, especially in the fields of large-scale data centers and high-quality cloud services.

The Prime Minister also endorsed in principle the Energy and Industrial Dialogue, and would be pleased to cooperate with Japan under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) framework. He also expressed Thailand’s intent to become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to attract greater investment into the country.







The Japanese Prime Minister thanked the Thai Government for its approval on exemption of visa for short-term business-related purposes, and proposed the Energy and Industrial Dialogue with Thailand as a mechanism for energy and industrial development cooperation. (TNA)



























