Thai key online gambling suspect arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport upon arrival

The prime suspect in the case of Macau888 online gambling network Chaiwat Kachornboonthaworn alias Benz Daemon has been detained in Bangkok Remand Prison after a court denied bail to him, considering seriousness of the offences and severity of punishment.

He has been charged with hosting the illegal online gambling and laundering of money.

Chaiwat returned to Thailand from Hong Kong to fight the charges on Tuesday and arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport upon arrival.







After the Criminal Court approved his 12-day detention, deputy director-general of the Corrections Department Sitthi Sutheewong said he was brought to Bangkok Remand Prison on Wedsnesday and underwent the prison procedures and Covid-19 screening. He would stay at the reception zone for five days and the bubble zone for another five-day quarantine.

He informed officials that he suffered from depression and is currently taking the medication.







The deputy director-general said a psychiatrist provides treatment for inmates in the prison weekly and clinical psychology staff are on duty to take care of inmates, who need medical advice.

He confirmed that all inmates are treated equally under the law in line with the human rights standard. (TNA)



































