Call for probe over death of detained activist

Pro-democracy activists from Thalufah group on submitted a letter to the government demanding an investigation into the cause of death of the detained activist and the return of bail rights for political case defendants.

On May 16 at Government House, Mr. Jatuphat Boonpattararaksa or Pai Daodin, along with Ms. Panasaya “Rung” Sitthijirawattanakul and Ms. Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon submitted a letter at the Complaint Center addressed to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

They called for a policy to restore bail rights for political detainees following the death of Ms. Netiporn Sanesangkhom or “Bung Thaluwang” while in detention.







Mr. Somkid Chueakong, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, received the letter.

The activists brought posters displaying policies from the Pheu Thai Party’s previous election campaign regarding bail rights for those prosecuted in political cases, proposing that parliament be used as a mechanism to restore justice for victims of political cases.

They also played a video clip of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Pheu Thai Party leader, discussing policies to release political prisoners.







Before submitting the letter, representatives read a statement outlining four demands related to investigating the cause of Bung’s death, restoring bail rights for political case defendants, and enacting an amnesty law for political cases. The group said they will follow up on their demands again on May 21.









Mr. Somkid stated that the government is saddened by the situation and affirmed that it did not encroach upon the judiciary. Regarding the amnesty bill, he said it is being processed and affirmed there is no delay, as parliament is currently in recess. He personally wants it completed this year with sincere intentions.

According to the Lawyers for Human Rights Center, from July 18, 2020 to April 30, 2024, 1,954 people faced legal action for expressing political opinions across 1,295 cases, with the most common charge being violations of the Emergency Decree involving 1,466 people, followed by 272 cases related to Article 112 or the royal insult law. (TNA)





































