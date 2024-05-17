Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms death of two Thai hostages in Gaza

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the deaths of two Thai nationals who were being held hostage in Gaza.

The announcement follows an investigation by the Israeli government's Committee for Assessing the Conditions of the Hostages. The committee concluded that Mr. Sonthaya Oakkharasri and Mr. Sudthisak Rinthalak died in October 2023.







The Thai government expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv has already contacted the families and will provide them with all necessary assistance.

The Thai government also reiterated its demand for the immediate release of all remaining hostages, including six other Thai nationals still being held in Gaza. They urged all parties involved to work towards a peaceful resolution and address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. (TNA)






































