Call center gang arrested in Chonburi, raising concerns over data breach

BANGKOK, Thailand – A call center gang was arrested in Chonburi Province, with personal data resembling information of over 23,000 pensioners found on their computers. The data breach has sparked concerns about the security of personal information.

Patricia Mongkolvanich, Director-General of the Department of Comptroller General, confirmed that the department reported the breach to the Office of the Personal Data Protection Commission and notified all affected individuals. The department is actively investigating the case, gathering facts and documents, and inviting relevant parties to provide testimony.



To ensure transparency and restore public confidence, the department has called in external computer system experts from both the public and private sectors to assist with the investigation. A special task force has also been formed, working with experts from the National Cyber Security Agency and leading IT security consulting firms.

Initial findings revealed that while the data held by the call center gang matched basic information such as names, surnames, departments, and phone numbers, other key details like welfare rights, positions, and addresses did not align with the department’s records. Of the 23,000 entries, only three cases showed fully matched data. The investigation team concluded that there is no clear evidence suggesting the data originated from the Department of Comptroller General’s systems.







Director-General Patricia emphasized that the department does not contact civil servants, pensioners, or their heirs by phone or Line for pension payments or financial transactions. She reiterated that call center gangs cannot access funds from bank accounts unless victims comply with their scam tactics, such as scanning QR codes or clicking on malicious links. She urged the public to remain vigilant and to avoid complying with such requests under any circumstances. (NNT)





































