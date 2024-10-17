Executives, celebs arrested over alleged fraud

BANGKOK, Thailand – The police have arrested 18 individuals, including three prominent celebrities, on charges of fraud related to the online direct sales company, The iCon Group, Oct 17.

Among those arrested is Warathaphon Waratyaworrakul, or “Boss Paul”, the CEO and founder of the iCon Group. Other high-profile figures detained include actor Yuranunt “Sam” Phamornmontri, actress Pheechaya “Min”Watthanamontri, and TV host Kan Kantathawon.



The arrests follow numerous complaints from investors who claimed they had not received returns on their investments. Authorities have received a total of 1,063 complaints, amounting to a loss of over 386 million baht.

Police apprehended the suspects at various locations. The suspects have been interrogated at the Central Investigation Bureau.

The accused face charges of fraud and computer-related crimes for allegedly providing false information. (TNA)














































