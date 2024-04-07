Cadmium waste crisis unfolds at Chinese-owned warehouse in Chonburi

Chonburi Provincial Police, alongside the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, uncovered a substantial amount of cadmium waste in a warehouse in Khlong Kiew Subdistrict, Ban Bueng district, Chonburi province, on April 6. The operation led to the confiscation of 4,200 bags of the hazardous material, weighing an estimated 6,720 tons, previously traced to a factory in Samut Sakhon. The warehouse is owned by a 38-year-old Chinese national, Liu Lu, who admitted to acquiring the waste for distribution.







The incident follows the initial discovery of 100 bags of cadmium waste on April 3 in Samut Sakhon province. The waste is believed to have been illegally shipped from Tak province, a region now declared a disaster zone due to the environmental threat. The Samut Sakhon Governor has since ordered the waste returned to Tak for proper disposal within seven days. The incident led to a 90-day ban on access to the affected factory and surrounding areas in the province.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul to personally inspect the situation and ensure the swift handling of the toxic waste. The Industry Minister later revealed a discrepancy in the accounted waste, with 2,440 tons located but 10,000 tons missing until their discovery in Chonburi.







The incident has brought to light the dangers of cadmium, a toxic metal that poses severe environmental and health risks upon exposure. The Tak Provincial Industry Office has defended the legality of the waste transport, insisting on compliance with all relevant regulations and confirming the factory’s operation under a valid license. (NNT)





























