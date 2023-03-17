Cabinet postpones talks on Bangkok Orange Line transit project until all legal disputes settled

The Cabinet has resolved to put off any discussions relating to the Orange Line mass-transit project until all legal issues are resolved.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha revealed that the project has been withdrawn from the Cabinet’s future meeting agendas until all legal disputes have been settled. The Cabinet reached its decision after an hour-long review to avoid further complications on the issue.







According to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, the Cabinet believes legal disputes should be settled before deciding whether to approve the result of the bidding.

Bidding for the construction of the western section of the rail project was won by Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM). However, a number of lawsuits challenging the bidding process are pending in court. (NNT)



























