Royal Decree on Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression takes effect on March 17

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed that the Royal Gazette has published Royal Decree on Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression, B.E. 2066 (2023), and the law will take effect from today onward.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all concerned agencies, i.e., Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Thailand, the Royal Thai Police, Department of Special Investigation, Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Thai Bankers’ Association, and the Government Financial Institutions Association, for this effort to protect the people from all types of cyber scams.







Under the law, the people who fall victims to online scammers may contact hotlines, set up by 15 commercial banks, 24/7 to ensure prompt action against the damage. The law also prescribes punishments of 2-5-year imprisonment, or a maximum 200,000-500,000 baht fine, or both against those opening an account, electronic card, or electronic wallet for other purposes than personal use, or who let others use their SIM card for any illegal purpose. (PRD)



























