Royal-inspired ‘Silk in the Moonlight’ festival brings art, jazz, and living heritage to Lumphini Park, Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand, under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, is hosting The Night by Amazing Thailand: Silk in the Moonlight, Art of the Land in Memories under the Royal Grace at Lumphini Park in Bangkok. The event officially opened this week, with Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi presiding over the opening ceremony.







The opening ceremony was also attended by Tourism and Sports Minister Attakorn Sirilattayakorn, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, members of the diplomatic corps, and senior TAT executives. The event carries forward the royal aspirations of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to preserve, revive, and advance Thai handicrafts and textiles, while supporting their continued relevance in modern society.

The program offers a wide range of artistic and cultural activities that connect traditional craftsmanship with contemporary creative expression. A central feature is the Moonlight Concert, a Jazz Meets Orchestra performance by Koh Mr. Saxman and The Sound of Siam in collaboration with the Thai Symphony Orchestra and leading Thai artists, staged in an open-air park setting.





Visitors can also experience an immersive multimedia exhibition showcasing arts and handicrafts supported by royal initiatives, along with a fusion performance combining traditional Khon dance with orchestral jazz. Master artisans demonstrate weaving, embroidery, basketry, floral arts, and other crafts, with interactive sessions that allow close engagement with traditional techniques.

The Night by Amazing Thailand runs through February 7, with activities held daily from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event expands evening tourism options in the capital while promoting Bangkok’s standing as a destination known for cultural and creative experiences. (NNT)



































