Thailand named ‘Best Tourist Country’ as TAT wins ‘Best Tourist Office’ in Norway

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has received two top honours at the Grand Travel Award 2026, with Thailand named Best Tourist Country for the second consecutive year and TAT recognised as Best Tourist Office. The awards were presented at the ceremony organised by Travel News Norge in Oslo, Norway, on 8 January 2026.







Thailand was jointly represented in receiving the awards by H.E. Ms. Nitivadee Manitkul, Ambassador of Thailand to Norway, together with Mrs. Patsalin Swetarat, Director of the TAT Stockholm Office, and Mr. Peerapatra Puspavesa, Counsellor of the Embassy.

The recognition as Best Tourist Country for a second consecutive year reflects Thailand’s sustained popularity and strong market confidence among Norwegian travel professionals. The Best Tourist Office award further affirms TAT’s effective market engagement, long-term partnerships, and consistent destination promotion across the Nordic region.



The awards, organised by Travel News Norge, were determined by voting from 783 travel professionals, including travel agents and tour operators nationwide, reinforcing the Grand Travel Award’s standing as the most influential tourism recognition in Norway and a key benchmark for destination performance and industry trust.

TAT considers the awards a significant milestone in strengthening Thailand’s position in the Norwegian market and reinforcing its image as a high-quality destination offering meaningful, sustainable, and memorable travel experiences under the Amazing Thailand branding. (TAT)



































