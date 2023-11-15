Cabinet approves sugar price rise

The Cabinet has resolved to increase the domestic price of sugar by 2 baht per kilogram, aimed at assisting sugarcane farmers.

However, an additional increase of 2 baht to go to an environmental fund has not yet been approved, as concerns about its impact on consumers persist.







Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, stated that the decision was made after a comprehensive review from various sectors, especially farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and the Ministry of Commerce.

The Cabinet concluded that a price increase of 2 baht per kilogram, based on existing costs, is necessary to support sugarcane farmers.

The proposed increase for the environmental conservation fund has not been approved, and discussions have been delegated to the Ministry of Industry and relevant working groups to find a suitable solution. The government aims to avoid burdening consumers with the entire cost.







Additionally, the Cabinet approved a measure to provide financial assistance to rice farmers, offering 1,000 baht per rai or 0.16 hectares of land (not exceeding 20 rai per household or 20,000 baht) as part of the initiative to support management, development, and quality improvement of agricultural products for the 2023/2024 production year. The implementation will begin immediately upon the Cabinet’s decision, with farmers anticipated to receive this support continuously in the coming month. (TNA)



























