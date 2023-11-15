‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival’ is around the corner

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, scheduled from November 24 to 25 (Fri-Sat), promises an even grander display with five rounds of fireworks, ensuring an unforgettable experience for both locals and tourists. Concerts and fair start at 5 p.m. while the first round of fireworks set off at 8 p.m. on both days. Beach road will be closed and the second road will be turned to two-way lane to ease traffic. Pre-booking of accommodation and use of public transportation within the city area are highly recommended.



























