Businesses in Thailand advised to let employees work from home after Songkran

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has advised public and private sectors to allow their staff to work from home for a week after the Songkran holidays to help reduce the risk of coronavirus transmissions.

CCSA operations center chief Gen Supoj Malaniyom warned of an increase in COVID infections as people return to work after the long holiday break. He said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about the possibility and has advised all sectors to allow employees to work remotely for a week to prevent the spread of infection and reduce the rate of fatalities.



Anyone who has traveled to other provinces in the past week is advised to self-check and take an antigen test if they experience any symptoms. Authorities have meanwhile been instructed to implement home and community isolation measures, as well as to prepare field hospitals to treat patients.







Gen Supoj also urged vulnerable groups and the elderly to get their COVID vaccinations or booster shots as soon as possible. He warned that people from these groups account for 90% of fatalities and affirmed that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent severe symptoms. (NNT)

































