Pattaya seafood sellers see big Songkran sales

By Warunya Jaikusol
Residents and holiday makers from all over Thailand come to Lan Pho market in old Naklua to buy the freshest and tastiest seafood this side of the Gulf of Thailand.

Songkran equals seafood for many Thais visiting Pattaya and Naklua as vendors and restaurants reaped the benefits.

Jay Lod, a Lan Po market seafood barbecue restaurant did strong business over the five-day holiday.

Owner Rinna Ruksarach said the five days before the April 13-17 holiday were quiet, but once Songkran hit, things boomed. Rinna sells grilled and steamed seafood for dine-in or takeout and said she didn’t raise her prices this year.

She just wishes Songkran was every month, as things will get quieter again.

Rinna Ruksarach owner of Jay Lod seafood restaurant in Lan Pho market wished that Songkran would be celebrated every month, so more tourists will continue to come to Pattaya.









