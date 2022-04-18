Pattaya seafood sellers see big Songkran sales

Songkran equals seafood for many Thais visiting Pattaya and Naklua as vendors and restaurants reaped the benefits.

Jay Lod, a Lan Po market seafood barbecue restaurant did strong business over the five-day holiday.

Owner Rinna Ruksarach said the five days before the April 13-17 holiday were quiet, but once Songkran hit, things boomed. Rinna sells grilled and steamed seafood for dine-in or takeout and said she didn’t raise her prices this year.

She just wishes Songkran was every month, as things will get quieter again.































