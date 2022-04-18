Pattaya go-go ‘restaurants’ raided for operating after hours

Pattaya police raided two Soi LK Metro go-go bars open an hour after legal closing times, even though go-go bars legally aren’t supposed to be open.

Around midnight April 16 police raided the Destiny and Paradise chrome pole palaces, both of which were full of customers and scantily clad women.







Go-go bars, nightclubs and other bars technically have been closed for more than two years but, using dodgy licenses and “connections” with local police, have reopened as restaurants. Go-go bars, which have no kitchens and serve only peanuts and snacks, have been tolerated as long as there is no dancing, but Pattaya bars are ignoring even that rule now.

The only thing police care about, however, is whether they stop selling alcohol and close at 11 p.m.































