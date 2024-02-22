Royal Thai Army launches free cataract surgery campaign

The Royal Thai Army Medicine Department has initiated a campaign to offer free cataract surgeries and lens implantation services to people who do not have direct medical payment rights or social security.

This service is available through 37 army hospitals nationwide. The campaign coincides with the 6th cycle of the 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Rama X, according to the deputy spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army.







Interested individuals can inquire at the public relations department or the ophthalmology outpatient department (OPD Eye) of military hospitals in their area, including Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok, Fort Surasi Hospital in Kanchanaburi, and Fort Chiraprawat Hospital in Nakhon Sawan, among others.

Patients are only required to bring their national ID cards for eligibility verification and to undergo an eye and vision assessment.







The screening process is available from now until May, with continuous surgical treatment by a team of military ophthalmologists until the end of June.

The deputy army spokesperson reiterated that this project is part of the year-long auspicious activities organized by the Royal Thai Army to honor His Majesty the King, aiming to perpetuate His Majesty’s royal initiative on volunteer projects, enhance public health, and improve quality of life. (NNT)































