British Embassy Bangkok opens book of condolences to the public

The government expressed condolences on the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, said a government spokesman.

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister and acting government spokesman, said the government extended the condolences in response to news about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the afternoon of Sept 8, local time.







“The government of Thailand mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II who has been praised and admired by the international community,” he said.

The acting government spokesman said that Deputy Prime Minister and caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon ordered all governmental organizations and state enterprises to lower national flags to half-mast for three days from Sept 9 to 11.







The British embassy on AIA Sathorn Tower in Bangkok replaced the Union Jack in front of the building and flew it at half-mast to mourn the death of the queen while people were placing roses there in remembrance of the British queen.

It was reported that the British embassy would let people sign their names in condolence books from 9am tomorrow (Sept 10). (TNA)































