‘Yala Durian City’ annual fruit and local product festival Aug 13-15

The ‘Yala Durian City’ program has been included as part of the agenda of Yala province since 2018. The program aims to add value to local durian through processing and to develop the province as a center for durian trade and durian processing in the southern border provinces.

This year, Yala, southern province of Thailand, will hold its annual fruit and local product festival on 13-15 August 2022 at the White Elephant Park in Mueang district.







The festival offers a good opportunity for local residents and visitors to savor delicious fruit and buy local products, especially “durian sadet nam Yala” and many of the OTOP goods that make a name for this province. (PRD)

































