Body of unidentified woman found on Kata Beach, Phuket amid red flags

Deputy Inspector of Karon Police Station, Phuket, Lt. Col. Mon Sanya Suksawat, received a report from a lifeguard stationed at Kata Beach, Karon Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket, about the discovery of a woman’s body washed ashore at 6:45 AM on August 7. The body was found opposite Club Med Hotel on Kata Beach Road. Rescue teams from the Phuket Ruam Jai Foundation and Karon Subdistrict Municipality promptly arrived at the scene.







The incident occurred on a vast stretch of beach, where red flags were prominently displayed, warning against swimming due to strong waves and the monsoon season. The body of an Asian woman, dressed in a black two-piece swimsuit, was found face down in the sand. Preliminary examinations revealed the deceased was approximately 155-160 cm tall, had fair skin, long black hair, and appeared to be between 30-35 years old. There were no signs of physical assault, and no identification was found. The woman had been dead for at least 1-2 hours. Her body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.









Initial investigations suggest the deceased might have been an Asian tourist who went swimming at Kata Beach early in the morning. It is speculated that she either did not notice the red flags or disregarded their warning, leading to her being swept away by large waves. Her body was later washed ashore, where it was discovered by passersby who notified the authorities.

Police are currently investigating local hotels in the Kata and Karon beach areas to identify the tourist and determine her place of stay. They aim to coordinate with the relevant embassy to inform the deceased’s family once her identity is confirmed.





































