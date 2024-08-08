City cracks down on traffic-blocking street vendors on Pattaya-Naklua Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials took decisive action on August 7 to address mounting complaints from the public and tourists regarding street vendors with sidecars obstructing traffic on Pattaya-Naklua Road, particularly at the entrance to the Roi Lung community.







The unregulated selling of goods and food by these vendors had led to significant inconvenience due to cluttered parking and blocked pathways. In response, Pol. Maj. Col. Jeerawat Sukhonthasap, Director of the Administrative Division and Acting Chief of Pattaya’s Office of the Permanent Secretary, led an immediate crackdown on the disorderly vendors.

City officials first explained the legal violations to the vendors, highlighting the impact on traffic flow and public safety. Following this, appropriate fines were issued to the offending vendors. The enforcement operation was conducted with tact and diplomacy, ensuring the process proceeded smoothly without any conflicts.





































