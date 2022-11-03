Body of Thai woman from Itaewon crush to arrive on Nov 4

The body of a Thai woman who died in the Itaewon crowd crush will return to Thailand on Nov 4, according to the Thai embassy in Seoul.

The embassy said that the woman was among 156 people who died due to suffocation and stampede in the then-packed Itaewon area of Seoul on the night of Oct 29.







The embassy said it coordinated the quick return of her body with relevant organizations in South Korea so that her family can conduct religious ceremonies for her funeral.

According to the Thai embassy, the body will be transported to Thailand on a Korean air plane which was scheduled to leave South Korea at 5.20pm on Nov 4 and reach Thailand at 9.30pm on the same day.







The embassy also coordinated compensation from South Korea which initially informed it that South Korea will pay to her family 20 million won in compensation for the death and 15 million won for funeral and the body transport. The Thai embassy said it would follow up the compensation process. (TNA)































