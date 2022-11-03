Thailand’s House of Representatives dumps opposition’s liquor bill

The House of Representatives rejected the “Progressive Liquor” bill of the opposition Move Forward Party in its third reading with 196 votes against, 194 in favor and 15 abstentions.

It was the second vote after the first one resulted in 177 votes against and 173 in favor and the bill was rejected by only four votes. That prompted opposition parties to demand a roll call vote.

The bill was aimed at allowing small-scale makers and communities to produce alcoholic beverages.







Although the government’s amended regulations of the Finance Ministry on the same matter lift the compulsory minimum registered capital and production capacities for the production of some kinds of alcoholic beverages, they have new rules concerning production machinery and require environmental impact assessment. The Move Forward Party viewed the new rules as discriminating against small-scale producers.







The opposition party already announced its objection to the amended ministerial regulations and said the government did not “unlock” restrictions on the production of alcoholic beverages but instead “changed the lock” on it. The new lock covered rules on the capacity of machinery used for the production of alcoholic beverages.







The Move Forward Party considered the amended regulations as a tactic to reject its liquor bill because the amendment took effect less than a day before the House’s deliberation of its liquor bill. (TNA)

































