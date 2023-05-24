Blaze destroyed about 44 houses, no deaths, in Talat Phlu area of Bangkok

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected the fire scene in Soi Wutthakat 18 after the blaze destroyed about 44 houses early Wednesday morning.

The fire raging wooden row houses was reported at 5.45 am in Talat Phlu area, Thonburi district. Firefighters rushed to the scene and spent about 45 minutes to put the blaze under control.

There were no casualties in the incident.







According to an initial investigation, an explosion –like sound was heard from a house under renovation. No one lived there. Residents in the neighborhood broke into the house, trying to put out the fire that erupted on the second floor.

The blaze was intensified by strong gusts of wind and spread to neighbouring homes quickly.

It is initially believed the fire could be caused by a short circuit. (TNA)

































