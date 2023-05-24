Move Forward Party Leader Pita meets FTI Chairman

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday met Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) to discuss various economic issues including the planned minimum wage increase.

Pita led his team to meet FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul to listen to opinions from the private sector and six proposals from the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking. The meeting will create understanding and confidence among the private sector on the MFP economic policies.







He reiterated the MFP policies would focus on alleviating hardship, building equality, modernity and fairness and it must be inclusive growth. The transition team will consider raising the minimum wage carefully. Both sides also exchanged their views on several issues such as SMEs promotion, labour and utility cost. (TNA)

























