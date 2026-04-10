Government pushes higher education reform to drive innovation and inclusive growth

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is advancing policies to leverage innovation as a key driver of economic and social development, placing renewed emphasis on higher education reform to support inclusive growth across all stages of life.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Yodchanan Wongsawat said that innovation plays a vital role in driving economic growth and addressing social challenges. A critical part of the plan is transforming universities into inclusive institutions that serve learners of all ages, from early education to the elderly, while allowing alumni to return for upskilling and reskilling.

The reform also targets improvements to the Thai University Central Admission System (TCAS), aiming to reduce educational inequality and expand access to quality higher education. A formal announcement concerning measures to address inequality and improve testing standards is expected soon. (NNT)































