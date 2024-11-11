Bitcoin surges to record high amid expectations of thriving crypto market in Trump’s running

WASHINGTON – Bitcoin’s price has soared to an all-time high, surpassing $81,000 on Nov 11 amid expectations that the cryptocurrency market will thrive under the new U.S. administration led by Donald Trump.

As the most well-known cryptocurrency globally, Bitcoin was launched in 2009 with an initial value of $0 and first began trading in July 2010. The price stands at $81,572 (approximately 2.8 million baht), after reaching a peak of $81,899. This marks an increase of more than double from its lowest price this year, which was $38,505 (around 1.32 million baht).

Trump has pledged in his campaign to support digital assets by positioning the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the world” and initiating national Bitcoin reserves. (TNA)





































