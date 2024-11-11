Typhoon Yinxing set to increase rainfall in multiple regions across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Water expert Chawalit Chantharat from Team Consulting Engineering and Management (TEAM Group) has reported that Typhoon Yinxing is expected to bring increased rainfall to Thailand. Meanwhile, Typhoons Toraji and Man-yi will have no impact on the country.

Typhoon Yinxing is projected to raise rainfall across parts of Thailand between November 12-14.

On November 13-14, the lower northeastern, eastern, and central areas will experience heavier rain. The southern region, particularly the western provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Trang, will see increased rainfall on November 12-13.



Yinxing, the 22nd typhoon of the year, originated in the western Pacific Ocean and initially moved northwest before shifting southwest and weakening to a tropical storm. It is expected to make landfall in Quy Nhon, Vietnam, with heavy rain on November 12-13 and dissipate by November 14.

Typhoon Toraji, the 23rd storm this year, developed in the western Pacific and is moving northwest.

It is expected to make landfall on November 11, bringing heavy rain to northern Luzon in the Philippines before dissipating over the sea near Hainan Island around November 16-17.

Tropical Storm Man-yi, the 24th storm, is anticipated to change direction around November 16-17, moving northeast toward Japan, where it may increase rainfall on November 17-18 before dissipating by November 19-20.

Thai authorities are closely monitoring these typhoons and the potential impact of cold air from China, which may affect their strength and direction if weather patterns shift. (TNA)






































