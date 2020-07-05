Thailand marks 40 days without local COVID-19 infection

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported five new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection, all of whom are returnees detected during state quarantine.

The total of confirmed cases rose to 3,185, 3,066 of whom recovered. The death toll remained unchanged at 58.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Thailand had been free of local COVID-19 infections for 40 days and ranked 97th by the number of confirmed cases.

One of the five new cases is a masseur aged 24. He returned from Kuwait on June 29 and was quarantined in Bangkok. Later he had a fever of 38 degrees Celsius and irritation of the throat and lost smell. He tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2.

Another new case is a female teacher aged 41. She returned from the United Kingdom on June 26 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. She tested positive for the disease on July 1 while being asymptomatic.

Three others are male students. Two of them are 25 years old and the other 23 years old. They arrived from Sudan on June 24 and were quarantined in Chon Buri. They tested positive for the disease on July 2 while showing no symptoms.

54 Thais were set to arrive from the United States, 234 from Germany, five from Vietnam and 150 from South Korea on Saturday. (TNA)











